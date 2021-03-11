Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
Sondermeldung! Extreme Zugewinne: Folgt nach dem Mut die große Belohnung?
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Frankfurt
11.03.21
08:03 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,001
-0,83 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVE SLEEP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
11.03.2021 | 11:37
Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Investor Presentation

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Investor Presentation 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Investor Presentation 
11-March-2021 / 10:05 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
Notice of Investor Presentation 
 
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France is pleased to announce 
that the management team will be hosting a live presentation with Q&A for retail investors on the day of its Final 
Results, 18 March at 13:30 GMT. The presentation can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform. 
 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the 
Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. 
Interested investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet EVE SLEEP PLC via the link: https:// 
www.investormeetcompany.com/eve-sleep-plc/register-investor 
 
 
 
For enquiries, please contact: 
eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                                              via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                                              Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR 
                                              Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          EVE 
LEI Code:      2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.:  95258 
EQS News ID:   1174704 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
