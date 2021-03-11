DJ Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Investor Presentation

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Investor Presentation 11-March-2021 / 10:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Notice of Investor Presentation eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France is pleased to announce that the management team will be hosting a live presentation with Q&A for retail investors on the day of its Final Results, 18 March at 13:30 GMT. The presentation can be accessed via the Investor Meet Company platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. Interested investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet EVE SLEEP PLC via the link: https:// www.investormeetcompany.com/eve-sleep-plc/register-investor For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 95258 EQS News ID: 1174704 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

