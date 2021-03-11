Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2021 | 13:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Bellman Group AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (84/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Bellman Group AB
(publ) to trading with effect from 2021-03-12. Last day of trading is set to
2026-01-30. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=845731
