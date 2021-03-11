Discussing ACLIV Antiviral Film Application with the World's Top-five Pharmaceutical Company Based in Europe

NEOTENY, a chemical company specializing in film making, announced that it has received ISO 21702 certification (Certification No.: 21-1634) from an antiviral testing agency in France, confirming that its antiviral film ACLIV can kill COVID-19 virus by 99.9% within 30 minutes.

ISO 21702 is an antimicrobial surface test that performs the measurement of antiviral activity on plastics and other non-porous surfaces. Among around 50 antibacterial and antiviral film brands across the world, only five including NEOTENY have obtained ISO 21702 certification.

At the test conducted targeting the COVID-19 virus, ACLIV antiviral film killed 99.9% of the virus within 30 minutes. This is by far the most outstanding result among those of antiviral tests conducted on the COVID-19 virus so far. Previously, Hexis of France had produced the best result of killing the virus in approximately one hour. The viral extinction time of most ISO 21702-certified products is around 24 hours.

In August 2020, ACLIV of NEOTENY has been certified ISO 21702 in Japan with its performance against Influenza A virus recognized by an international standard research center of Japan. Recently, it also won the European certification, CE (Conformité Européene), for antiviral and antibacterial effects.

Collaborating with the World's Top-five Pharmaceutical Company Based in Europe

Having won recognition for its antiviral film technological power, NEOTENY entered into a confidentiality agreement with the world's top-five pharmaceutical company based in Europe. NEOTENY is currently collaborating with this company in applying the antiviral film ACLIV to medical devices.

It is unprecedented for this multinational pharmaceutical company, which is notorious for being strict about partner and product selection, to collaborate with a Korean company.

"There are numerous antiviral products in the world. But, it is not easy to find one that comes with reliable certification data or satisfactory performance," said a senior engineer from the multinational pharmaceutical company in charge of the collaboration project. "We have confidence in NEOTENY's ACLIV because it is one of few products that obtained certification from two ISO research centers in France and Japan and also provides excellent performance."

Antiviral Screen Protector to be Released in March

According to a medical study, the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 28 days on the surface of the smartphone LCD. The touch screen is the main carrier of viruses and bacteria. NEOTENY is scheduled to release a screen protector for mobile phones, tablet PCs and display screens developed using its antiviral technology in March.

The core elements of a screen protector are the surface hard coating technology, which is aimed at increasing durability against scratch, and silicon adhesive, which is applied to the surface of a device.

Silicon adhesive of inferior quality reduces the lifespan of the devices it is applied to and also lowers permeability by causing the formation of air bubbles and the rainbow effect. NEOTENY developed a touch screen protector of stable quality by applying the hard coating technology it had developed and a precision silicon adhesive used for semiconductors.

All packaging materials used for this screen protector are eco-friendly. For the product container, eco-friendly paper made from sugar cane is used. The internal plastic packaging is a biodegradable film.

NEOTENY CEO Stewart Kim said, "We become infected by viruses and get diseases from bacteria without realizing it. NEOTENY will help consumers keep enjoying healthy life by providing them with antiviral solutions."

For more information on the antiviral film ACLIV, please visit https://acliv.co.kr/.

About NEOTENY

As a chemical company specializing in films, NEOTENY is broadening its business areas by developing and distributing film and chemical products in addition to providing management consulting and M&A consulting services for the chemical industry. ACLIV is NEOTENY's business division in charge of the antiviral product group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005392/en/

Contacts:

NEOTENY

Stewart Kim, CEO

+82-2-2088-6478

stewart.kim@neotenyconnect.com