Nutra Pharma is providing updates on their work in improving capabilities and certifications in their laboratory for drug production and validation in preparation of expanded OTC sales and clinical trials

Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, is providing updates today on their work in improving their existing facilities for manufacturing and validation of their drug products; including their technologies for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and potential countermeasures against nerve agents like sarin gas and VX. As part of this process, Nutra Pharma today announces the engagement of AccuReg, Inc. as outside Regulatory and Quality Assurance consultants.

"We are currently in the process of preparing for in-house manufacture of our Over-The-Counter (OTC) drugs to meet the expected demand as sales increase and as we launch additional products," stated Dale VanderPutten, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Nutra Pharma. "We are also preparing to validate manufacturing processes for RPI-78M, our lead pharmaceutical candidate for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)," he continued. "As a part of our commitment to the continuous improvement of our quality and regulatory systems, we have engaged AccuReg, Inc. for Regulatory and Quality consulting. Working with seasoned professionals experienced in working with the largest pharma to the smallest biotech will shorten timelines and assure compliance," he concluded.

Nutra Pharma received Orphan Designation from the FDA for its drug, RPI-78M, for the treatment of pediatric Multiple Sclerosis. The Company has previously announced their plans to move into clinical trials for the indication by the end of 2021. Nutra Pharma also announced their encouraging pre-clinical results using RPI-78M as a counter-measure for nerve weapons of mass destruction (Soman, VX, Novichok, etc.) and their presentation to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in September of 2020.

"AccuReg is very much looking forward to working with Nutra Pharma on advancing their innovative RPI-78M product through the regulatory process," reported Loui Silvestri, PhD, President and CEO of AccuReg. "There is clearly a need in the marketplace for this important product," he concluded.

As Nutra Pharma moves forward with these projects, they will provide further updates throughout the rest of 2021.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin®, Equine Pain-Away and Pet Pain-Away.

About AccuReg, Inc.

Since 1987, AccuReg Inc. has served the medical products industries world-wide with regulatory, compliance and technical consulting services, helping their clients bring new products to market and achieve their compliance and quality goals.

