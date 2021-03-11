Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Begins Development Agreement with Shmellins Market LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:ALKM), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has signed a development and production agreement with California based Shmellins Market, LLC, an emerging healthy lifestyle food company with an emphasis on fun and delicious organic and vegan products.

Shmellins prides themselves on providing high-quality, great-tasting, allergy-friendly products. The initial product Alkame has developed with Shmellins is their salted caramel sauce. This sauce provides endless options when pairing it with various foods and drinks and has begun beta testing of the product in the market.

"The goal is to recreate this sauce so it will taste great on everything from pancakes to coffee or cocktails to popcorn, the possibilities are endless," stated Robert Eakle, Alkame CEO. Eakle Continues, "We are very happy Shmellins decided to work with our West Coast Co-Packer subsidiary to work on their flagship product and for other items down the road."

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded holding company that operates with a focus in four distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on an enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our proprietary technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and aquaculture applications, hand sanitizers. Alkame also distributes personal protective equipment (PPE), a necessary line of premium products in today's world.

