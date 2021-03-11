Jupiter Wellness, Inc.: Jupiter Wellness' SRM Division Sees Significant Monthly Sales Growth as Global Theme Parks Set to Reopen

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a CBD-based pharmaceuticals company with 4 significant treatments in skin health for eczema, skin cancer, burns and herpes is pleased to announce that SRM Entertainment is on track for the month of March to produce its highest monthly sales since the wholly owned subsidiary was acquired in December of 2020.

SRM designs, manufactures, and sells creative products and services globally to customers including Fortune 500 companies with a focus in the hospitality industry and the world's most iconic theme parks in locations including Orlando, Florida, Southern California, and other high profile cities worldwide.

Brian John, CEO of Jupiter Wellness commented, "Our executive team and board made a strategic decision to make an investment in the hard-hit theme park and hospitality industry and acquire SRM to keep a quality operation active through the pandemic. With hospitality venues and theme parks starting to move towards fully re-opening, we are now seeing a significant increase in purchase orders and shipments and feel good that SRM is not only on track but again part of the joy families can once again experience in large hospitality and theme park venues."

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a CBD-based pharmaceuticals company with 4 significant treatments in skin health for eczema, skin cancer, burns and herpes that are patented or patent pending in various stages of clinical trials. A developer of CBD based medical therapeutics and wellness products the Company's clinical pipeline of proprietary skin care therapeutics, Jupiter generates revenues from it's growing line of proprietary skincare brands including its patent pending CaniSun sunscreen.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellnessinc.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.SEC.gov.

Investor & Public Relations Contact Info

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: info@jupiterwellnessinc.com

SOURCE: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635000/Jupiter-Wellness-SRM-Division-Sees-Significant-Monthly-Sales-Growth-as-Global-Theme-Parks-Set-to-Reopen