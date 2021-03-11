Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is pleased to announce that Simon Dealy, CEO, has joined the Toronto Chapter Board of Directors at the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS).

ACSESS is the national voice of the recruiting industry that helps to advance best practices and ethical standards through advocacy, government relations, professional development, resources, and research. As a chapter board member, Mr. Dealy will contribute to key decisions that will shape the future of the Canadian staffing industry.

"I am excited to be joining ACSESS, where I will work alongside other leaders in the staffing industry to gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities of the Canadian employment sector," said Simon Dealy. "This organization has been instrumental in shaping the industry and providing staffing entrepreneurs with support. Staffing is an integral part of HIRE's business model and it's important for us to be part of the greater conversation around policies and ethics."

Mary McIninch, Executive Director of Government Relations at ACSESS, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Simon Dealy to the ACSESS GTA Chapter Board. Simon has demonstrated strong leadership throughout his career and his industry insights will be valuable to our organization. He is committed to advancing the interests of the staffing industry and supporting the many Canadian entrepreneurs in the recruitment business."

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE Technologies is building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting firms. We help our partners navigate the changing world through growth solutions, focusing on digital transformation. Our partnership model emphasizes our brands' identity and independence and provides the resources, support, and expertise to take their businesses further. We offer valuable advice and insights to our clients while delivering innovative solutions, enhancing their HR teams, and connecting them with the best people for their business.

