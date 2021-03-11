Vancouver, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Generated revenue of $514,000 in the quarter and $1.97 million for the full year as Reducer implants rebounded after declining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, announced the completion of the first Neovasc Reducer ("Reducer") implants in France.

Completed a registered direct share offering in December, which raised $6.1 million gross proceeds.

Announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in EuroIntervention, which presented data from the ongoing Reducer-I trial that supported the safety and efficacy of Reducer.

Subsequent to the Fourth quarter

Regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and the minimum market value requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Completed a registered direct offering in February 2021 which raised approximately $72 million gross proceeds.

"Neovasc continued to advance its efforts to commercialize the Reducer and further develop the Tiara devices in the fourth quarter," said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. "We are encouraged by the results of the quarter despite the impact from COVID-19. We believe there is clearly strong underlying demand for Reducer."

Colen continued, "We continue to advance the CE mark submission for Tiara TA in Europe, with the goal of securing a regulatory decision in the first half of the year. We also continue to make meaningful progress on our Tiara TF development program and we are targeting a first-in-human implant in the second half of 2021. Finally, subsequent to the quarter, in February 2021, we took an important step, raising $72 million gross proceeds to secure Neovasc's ability to execute on our strategies for the medium term. We look forward to continuing our progress in 2021."

Financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020

Revenues decreased by 6% to $1,957,362 for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to revenues of $2,092,032 for the same period in 2019 as elective procedures, including the implantation of Reducer, were temporarily suspended at many hospitals due to the impact of COVID-19.

The gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 77%, compared to 78% gross margin for the same period in 2019 as we continue to focus on the development of territories where we sell the Reducer with a direct sales force.

Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $36,679,551 compared to $31,680,676 for the same period in 2019, representing an increase of $4,998,875 or 16%, principally because of a $2,528,240 increase in legal costs related to financings, as we completed five financings during 2020, a $1,716,004 increase in share-based payments and a $1,130,794 increase in cash-based employee expenses as we hired a new COO and other higher paid staff, while still reducing head count overall.

Operating losses and comprehensive losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $35,168,428 and $30,170,251, respectively, or $1.72 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with $30,047,080 operating losses and $33,618,494 comprehensive losses, or $5.40 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast information

Neovasc will be hosting a conference call and audio webcast today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss these results.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9208

International: 1-201-493-6784

Parties wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link in the Investors section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

NEOVASC INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31,

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)





2020



2019



2018 ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,935,860

$ 5,292,833

$ 9,242,809

Accounts receivable

987,057



715,696



647,143

Finance lease receivable

95,849



86,764



-

Inventory

839,472



618,650



318,135

Research and development supplies

167,378



671,845



1,274,653

Prepaid expenses and other assets 705,471



630,042



591,236 Total current assets

15,731,087



8,015,830



12,073,976













Non-current assets











Restricted cash

470,460



462,874



439,736

Right-of-use asset

830,551



720,473



-

Finance lease receivable

42,841



138,690



-

Property and equipment 803,280



767,973



813,628 Total non-current assets 2,147,132



2,090,010



1,253,364









Total assets $ 17,878,219

$ 10,105,840

$ 13,327,340













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Liabilities











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,243,500

$ 7,794,456

$ 4,610,560

Lease liabilities

342,910



436,352



-

2017 Convertible notes

-



5,400,189



1,423,224

2019 Convertible notes

38,633



1,090,561



-

2020 Convertible notes 37,525



-



- Total current liabilities 7,662,568



14,721,558



6,033,784













Non-Current Liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

-



1,186,601



2,241,979

Lease liabilities

596,881



468,527



-

2017 Convertible notes

-



-



13,194,112

2017 Derivative warrant liability

-



-



190,303

2019 Convertible notes

6,156,724



8,174,919



-

2020 Convertible notes and warrants and derivative

warrant liabilities 1,484,529



-



-

Total non-current liabilities 8,238,134



9,830,047



15,626,394









Total liabilities $ 15,900,702

$ 24,551,605

$ 21,660,178













Equity











Share capital $ 369,775,383

$ 28,460,681

$ 304,460,533

Contributed surplus

35,045,056



29,766,225



26,260,806

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,615,717 )

(6,140,507 )

(7,653,028 ) Deficit (395,227,205 )

(366,532,164 )

(331,401,149 ) Total equity 1,977,517



(14,445,765 )

(8,332,838 )









Total liabilities and equity $ 17,878,219

$ 10,105,840

$ 13,327,340

NEOVASC INC.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended December 31,

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)





2020



2019



2018



















REVENUE

$ 1,957,362



$ 2,092,032



$ 1,749,133

COST OF GOODS SOLD 446,239



458,436



366,258 GROSS PROFIT

1,511,123



1,633,596



1,382,875



















EXPENSES

















Selling expenses

2,196,803



1,645,985



1,353,165

General and administrative expenses

14,081,153



10,013,732



16,438,936

Product development and clinical trials expenses 20,401,595



20,020,959



16,001,464 TOTAL EXPENSES

36,679,551



31,680,676



33,793,565

















OPERATING LOSS

(35,168,428 )

(30,047,080 )

(32,410,690 )













OTHER (EXPENSE)/ INCOME











Interest and other income

1,394,035



184,912



183,065

Interest and prepayment penalty expense

(1,035,957 )

(133,082 )

-

Impairment on right-of-use asset

-



(104,544 )

-

Gain on sale of asset

-



-



238,907

Loss on foreign exchange

(256,585 )

(74,209 )

(175,054 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on warrants, derivative liability











warrants and convertible notes

8,528,255



(3,235,591 )

(814,827 ) Realized gain/(loss) on exercise or conversion of warrants,











derivative liability warrants and convertible notes

814,083



(1,692,628 )

(28,003,594 ) Amortization of deferred loss (3,494,501 )

-



(46,894,189 ) TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE)/ INCOME

5,949,330



(5,055,142 )

(75,465,692 ) LOSS BEFORE TAX

(29,219,098 )

(35,102,222 )

(107,876,382 )













Tax recovery/(expense)

524,057



(28,793 )

(107,093 ) LOSS FOR THE YEAR $ (28,695,041 ) $ (35,131,015 ) $ (107,983,475 )













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR











Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk (1,475,210 )

1,512,521



(1,009,592 )

(1,475,210 )

1,512,521



(1,009,592 ) LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR $ (30,170,251 ) $ (33,618,494 ) $ (108,993,067 )













LOSS PER SHARE











Basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.72 ) $ (5.40 ) $ (76.26 )

