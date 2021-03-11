Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.



Key Takeaways:

Scientists at the University of Alberta have recently published evidence that a new drug could work in blood cancers by targeting B-cell signaling.

Scientists at the University of Alberta also published a study showing potential in breast cancer.

PCLX-001 led to significant tumor regression in mouse models, including completely eliminating lymphoma tumors derived from a patient whose cancer had stopped responding to the standard therapies CHOP and Roche's Rituxan.

About Pacylex



Pacylex is a pharmaceutical company targeting hematologic cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, and is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Pacylex's technology combines new insights from Dr. Luc Berthiaume of the University of Alberta, connecting myristoylation to cancer, with a family of high quality myristoylation inhibitors Pacylex licensed from the University of Dundee. PCLX-001 is the lead drug in a new class of NMT inhibitors, enabling Pacylex to exploit NMTs as new clinical targets for cancer treatment. Pacylex expects to begin clinical studies in Canada in the spring of 2021 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Contacts:

Michael Weickert Ph.D

650-218-1840

michael.weickert@pacylex.com

