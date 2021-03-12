Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenPro AI Accounting Enters into Strategic Collaboration Agreement with iBizzCloud AI-Robotax

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with iBizzCloud Sdn Bhd (www.ibizzcloud.com), the cloud-based tax software company endorsed by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM).

iBizzCloud serves over 150,000 clients every year. GreenPro AI Accounting is targeting 15,000 users of iBizzCloud AI-Robotax. By the integration of the AI Accounting and AI-Robotax solution under our MyDigital Entrepreneurs programme, our clients will be able to receive government grants up to US$1,250 for the digital transformation, as GreenPro is the recognized Technology Solution Provider (TSP) by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

GreenPro CEO DR.CK Lee said: "This Collaboration will complement the services and products of both Greenpro and iBizzCloud. Each respective business will 'cross sell' to the others customers. This strategy will assist our mutual international clients from around the world more efficiently and effectively with a higher standard of quality services.

About iBizzCloud Sdn Bhd

Headquarter in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. iBizzCloud principal activities include research and development (R&D) of tax computing software as well as providing solutions & services. iBizzCloud is the only cloud-based tax software company endorsed by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) in year 2016 and been appointed as the only tax solution provider out of the selected 15 partners by Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) to be part of the "100 Go Digital" coaching program. Currently, iBizzCloud is servicing over 500 accounting and tax services companies in Malaysia and was awarded the SME 100 Malaysia Fast Moving Company in 2010. iBizzCloud has a planned business development and expansion program for Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam. (Website: www.ibizzcloud.com)

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:GRNQ) (a Nevada corporation) with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX, a licensed crypto exchange for Securitized Token Offerings "STO's", health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

