LA PLATA, Md. -- The Wills Group's Philanthropic Response to COVID-19 Reaches $1 Million Source: Wills Group, Inc.

PARIS -- Responsible Mica Initiative Publishes 2020 Annual Report Detailing Progress Empowering Communities and Eradicating Child Labor Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive Honored as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021 Source: Colgate-Palmolive Company

NEW YORK -- ImpactWayv Completes Beta Test of Its Social Impact Media and Technology Platform and Announces Upcoming Public Launch Source: ImpactWayv, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wells Fargo Sets Goal to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 Source: Wells Fargo Company

NEW YORK -- Voya Foundation and Teach For America collaborate to diversify America's teaching workforce Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Partners with Plan International Canada to Combat Child Marriage in Bangladesh Source: Facedrive Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dole Launches "The Dole Way" Sustainability Campaign Source: Dole Food Company, Inc.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Global Issues 2020 Impact Report, Highlighting Continued Focus on Corporate Sustainability amidst COVID-19 Pandemic Source: Berry Global Group, Inc.

TORONTO -- Varicent E.D.G.E. Scholarship Program is Now Accepting Applications Source: Varicent

NEW YORK -- The Estée Lauder Companies Announces New Equity and Engagement Center of Excellence Source: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

HAMAMATSU, Japan -- Yamaha to Begin Offering Samples of YGPX024 TEG Module for Vehicle Use Source: Yamaha Corporation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Announces $350 Billion Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing, Supporting More Than 750,000 American Jobs Source: Walmart Inc.

BOSTON -- 4AIR Becomes the First Private Aviation Participant in the IATA Aviation Carbon Exchange, Reducing Impact on Climate Source: 4AIR

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Donates More Than 10 Million Personal Protective Equipment Items to Non-Governmental Organizations for Front-Line Health Care Workers and Social Service Providers Source: Henry Schein, Inc.

DENVER -- Advanced Energy Inducted Into Environmental Hall of Fame by Philippine Economic Zone Authority Source: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

PURCHASE, N.Y. -- Mastercard Issues $600 Million Sustainability Bond Source: Mastercard Investor Relations

ST. LOUIS -- Emerson Announces Strategic Appointments, Enhanced Focus on ESG with Chief Sustainability Officer Source: Emerson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- FedEx Commits to Carbon-Neutral Operations by 2040 Source: FedEx Corp.

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Experian North America's Fourth Annual Inclusion and Diversity Report Highlights Commitment to Serve Underrepresented and Vulnerable Communities Source: Experian

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Acquires Three Additional GE Additive Arcam A2X Electron Beam Printers Source: Sintavia, LLC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Southeastern Grocers Releases Corporate Social Responsibility Commitment Source: Southeastern Grocers, Inc.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Foods Achieves Key Growth Milestones in Deliveries Source: Facedrive Inc.

LONDON -- JPMorgan Chase and the Sutton Trust Launch £4.8 Million Bursary Fund for University Students Source: JPMorgan Chase Co.

TORONTO -- Facedrive Selected For 2021 TSX Venture Top 50 List Source: Facedrive Inc.

SEATTLE -- Amazon Donates $15 Million to Code.org to Create New Equity-Minded Advanced Placement Computer Science Curriculum to Help High School Students in Underserved Communities Excel in Tech Source: Amazon

DENVER -- Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Announces Partner Awards to Support Diversity in the Cleantech Ecosystem Source: Wells Fargo Company

CINCINNATI -- Ethisphere Announces Fifth Third Bank as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies Source: Fifth Third Bank

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Milliken Company Included as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies Source: Milliken Company

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces New Members Source: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

PAWTUCKET, R.I. -- Hasbro Named as One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies for 10th Consecutive Year Source: Hasbro, Inc.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Schnitzer Named One of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Source: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France -- La Fondation Dassault Systèmes Supports the Launch of InnoTechLab in Cameroon to Transform Local Innovation and Education Source: Dassault Systèmes

GUATEMALA CITY -- Agroaceite is Certified for 97.3% of Its Commitment to Good Manufacturing Practices Source: Agroaceite

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- Ingersoll Rand 2030 and 2050 Environmental Goals Set to Mitigate Climate Change and Make Life Better for Generations to Come Source: Ingersoll Rand Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart, Sam's Club and the Walmart Foundation announce winter weather response efforts to help those affected by recent storms Source: Walmart Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Named 'Corporate Leader of the Year' by Greater Seattle Business Association Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

TORONTO -- Ontario Government's Ontario Together Fund Invests into Facedrive's TraceSCAN Source: Facedrive Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Agilent Ranks No. 2 on Barron's List of America's Most Sustainable Companies Source: Agilent Technologies Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- PPG, PPG Foundation Invested $13 Million in Communities Worldwide In 2020 Source: PPG

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. BOSTON -- MassMutual Joins UN-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment Source: Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

DENVER -- VF Corporation Allocates Green Bond Net Proceeds to Advance Ambitious Science Based Targets Source: VF Corporation

JERICHO, N.Y. -- Kimco Realty Expands ESG Commitment by Outlining Ambitious Five and Ten-Year Goals Source: Kimco Realty Corporation

SALT LAKE CITY -- USANA Announces Formation of Board Sustainability Committee Source: USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA -- TPP Capital Holdings Launches $20M Urban Agriculture and Food Investment Fund Source: TPP Capital Holdings

PHILADELPHIA -- Echoing Green Announces $2.5 Million Commitment from Comcast NBCUniversal to Advance Racial Equity Source: Comcast Corporation

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Expressions Creative Art Contest Expands to High School Students Across the Country Source: Walgreens

TORONTO -- Facedrive Launches HiPanda in Partnership with the University of Waterloo Source: Facedrive Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia Achieves AS 9100 Design and Development Certification Source: Sintavia, LLC

NOIDA, India -- HCL Foundation Continues Commitment to Enhance Rural Lives; Announces INR 16.5 Crore ($2.27 Million) Grant to NGOs in Sixth Edition of HCL Grant Source: HCL Foundation

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers and the Travelers Championship to Match Up to $1 Million in Donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Devastating Fire Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- United States Steel Corporation Earns Highest Rating on Corporate Equality Index Source: United States Steel Corporation

