Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 12-March-2021 / 12:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 12 March 2021 Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's AGM held today, all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders. The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0008842717 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GDH Sequence No.: 95440 EQS News ID: 1175273 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

