12.03.2021 | 14:13
Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Result of AGM 
12-March-2021 / 12:41 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gledhow Investments plc 
("Gledhow" or the "Company") 
 
 
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
12 March 2021 
 
 
Gledhow Investments plc announces that at the Company's AGM held today, all resolutions were duly passed by 
shareholders. 
 
The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7220 9795     (Gledhow Investments plc) 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0008842717 
Category Code:  RAG 
TIDM:           GDH 
Sequence No.:   95440 
EQS News ID:    1175273 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 07:42 ET (12:42 GMT)

