Freitag, 12.03.2021
Eilmeldung am Freitag! Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2021 | 14:41
Evolution becomes part of the Casino777.es family

MADRID, Spain, March 12, 2021library.

Our online casino offers only the very best online games, that is, high quality games that give all players a great casino experience. Evolution's products meet these requirements as they have incredible graphics, adventurous themes and bonus features. Some of the most well-known games offered by Evolution are Roulette and Auto Roulette - fans of roulette classics shouldn't miss this opportunity.

Casino777.es marketing manager, Adriana Díaz, adds: "Evolution is a provider that stands out for offering classic games with a touch of originality and fun. At Casino777.es we're certain that Evolution will add freshness and excitement to our site. Evolution is sure to become one of our users' favourite providers, appealing not only to roulette fans, but to anyone who enjoys good games".

Contact: pr@casino777.es


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
