Freitag, 12.03.2021
Eilmeldung am Freitag! Ad-hoc-Nachricht: Meilenstein-Übernahme!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
12.03.21
09:21 Uhr
0,985 Euro
-0,025
-2,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.03.2021 | 15:49
126 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
12-March-2021 / 14:16 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of  Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 
 
 
DATE: March 11, 2021 
 
 
The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 54,149,448 with a maturity of 181 days to be sold to 
qualified investors has been realized as of 11.03.2021 . 
 
Board Decision Date  05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit           TRY                                                      TRY 
Limit                   30,000,000,000                                           20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security    Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities              Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified     Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
                        Investors                                                Investor 
Domestic / Overseas     Domestic                                                 Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                                            Bill 
Maturity Date                                   08.09.2021 
Maturity (Day)                                  181 
Interest Rate Type                              Discounted 
Sale Type                                       Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                                       TRFGRAN92122 
Starting Date of Sale                           10.03.2021 
Ending Date of Sale                             10.03.2021 
Maturity Starting Date                          11.03.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 54,149,448 
Coupon Number                                   0 
Redemption Date                                 08.09.2021 
Payment Date                                    08.09.2021

Was The Payment Made? No No

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  95466 
EQS News ID:   1175330 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2021 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
