Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) today announced a recapitalization including a 1-for-100 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. The record date of the stock split is March 22, 2021.

The recapitalization is part of the company's comprehensive effort to facilitate the acquisition of new technologies, including patents and other intellectual property, to complement the company's Energy That CleansTM initiative.

"We have many projects in progress, all of which have been devised to escalate our productivity and position us as one of the preeminent players in the waste-to-energy industry," stated Charles Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of XcelPlus International. "The recapitalization of XcelPlus is an important step in moving our Cool PlasmaTM technology and UseFuelTM energy products to market."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of future expectations and events, future strategic objectives, business prospects and anticipated results. Forward looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will," "can," "moving," "escalate," and similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding or relating to income potential, demand for our products and services, the acquisition of new technologies, the progress and ultimate success of our initiatives and programs, the effect of our programs on our productivity, our future position in the waste-to-energy industry, our ability to bring products, services and technologies to market and the ultimate success in the marketplace of such products, services and technologies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management's current views and assumptions, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

