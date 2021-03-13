Eddie Cullen for Mayor of New York: NYC Mayoral Candidate, Eddie Cullen, Announces the NY Unite Ceremony to Remember the Fallen Heroes on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 - Event Date: May 16th

A democratic celebration to bring together family, friends, co-workers, neighbors and loved ones to inspire community pride on May 16th, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / Eddie Cullen for New York City Mayor, a leading democratic candidate for the 2021 New York City Mayoral election, announced today the launch of his new impact event, NY Unite. The event will be a daylong ceremony to take place on May 16th, where New Yorkers will pay tribute to the heroes and first responders from the events that took place on September 11th, 20 years ago. The event, in collaboration with The Wave Media Company and "Man in Red Bandana" film will consist of a full day of activities including a tribute park prayer service, a rally, and a candle vigil on the beach to close out the ceremony.

The Eddie Cullen for New York's Mayor campaign team has been working on this collaborative event to demonstrate how it is possible to showcase the strength and unity of New Yorkers during its most daunting times. Along with a tribute to the fallen 9/11 heroes, he will also be tying in a special homage to the Covid-19 frontline heroes and workers who have been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic.

"The NY Unite project is very special to me along with many other New Yorkers," says Eddie Cullen, NYC Mayoral Candidate. "With the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 coming up even amidst us still battling the effects of Covid-19, we believe it's important now more than ever to come together as a community and celebrate those who have put their lives down for others on September 11th, as well as this past year."

"The pandemic is a tragedy but, like many other tragedies, it has also brought out the best in the human spirit," states Matthew Weiss, the writer and director for the documentary, Man in the Red Bandana. "We are honored that Welles Crother's story will be part of the NY Unite event. Welles' heroically saved strangers during the 9/11 disaster, similar to the many heroes who are saving the lives of strangers infected with Covid-19."

In securing a ticket to the event, attendees will receive a t-shirt, red bandana, and free access and or copy of the "Man in Red Bandana" film.

About Eddie Cullen

Eddie Cullen is a professor of innovation, technology entrepreneur and democratic candidate for New York City Mayor. With more than 20 years' experience of innovation & enterprise-level research and development experience working with: Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, start-ups, institutions and infrastructure organizations. Eddie's mission is to reunite the city through public-private partnerships, impact initiatives, and inclusive capitalism that provide opportunities, growth, and strength for the city of New York.

From President Biden's campaign to now running for New York City office, Eddie's experience with public-private partnerships, local, regional and national policy, and campaign management equips him with the hands-on experience and forward-thinking vision needed to campaign for office of Mayor of New York City.

Eddie is currently a visiting scholar at Purdue University, Founder of Impact USA Group, a proud Christian and Democratic Candidate for Mayor of New York City and deliver practical policies that inspire social change.

Eddie Cullen for New York Mayor: www.eddiecullen.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Donate

About Man in the Red Bandana

"Man in Red Bandana" is a documentary film about the inspirational story of an American hero - Welles Remy Crowther. Welles worked on the 104th floor of the South Tower and saved many people on September 11th. Tragically, he died that day, but his heroics became known eight months later as a result of an ordinary item - a red bandana.

The film retraces Welles' courageous actions that fateful day, and examines the many people (family, friends and strangers) who have been inspired by Welles' actions and the unique ways in which they have honored him.

The film is the debut effort of writer and director Matthew Weiss. He first learned of Welles' remarkable story over lunch with Jefferson Crowther, Welles' father. Matthew was amazed and inspired. He quickly decided that everyone should hear this story and obtained the Crowther's permission and blessing to make Man in Red Bandana. Chad A. Verdi and Joshua Sason are signed on as producers. Gwyneth Paltrow is set to narrate, with Michelle Verdi exec-producing and Lyle Lovett performing an original song.

For more information: www.maninredbandana.com | Facebook

