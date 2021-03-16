LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today a partnership with Manchester-based Netacea to bring its industry-leading bot detection and mitigation technology to the rapidly expanding US iGaming industry, including online and mobile sports wagering.Stephen Crystal said of the partnership: "Account takeover, odds scraping and arbitrage betting are real threats to the gaming industry. Because attackers can easily automate these exploits, they can come after organizations inexpensively and at scale. We understand that the iGaming, online, and mobile sports wagering industry is just beginning to build a presence across the United States. Now is the time to look at our defensive strategies against cyber attackers seeking to take advantage of our relatively new infrastructures and operators. We can put Netacea's bot mitigation technology in our partners' hands to intelligently control unwanted traffic and prioritize legitimate users, right now, where it is most needed."Netacea's Intent Analytics engine quickly and accurately distinguishes bots from humans, to protect against malicious automated threats, such as credential stuffing, odds scraping, and bonus abuse. This technology is quickly implemented and supports a range of integrations to secure your website, mobile apps, and APIs, while equipping businesses to make informed decisions using actionable intelligence and expert support.Joe Murray, Sales and Marketing Director, said: "Netacea is excited to be partnering with SCCG to bring industry-leading bot management technology to the rapidly growing US gaming market. This is a lucrative market for fraudsters using scraping and credential stuffing techniques to target gaming organizations, and Netacea is uniquely placed to solve this problem."About SCCG ManagementSCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, eSports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.About NetaceaNetacea has a mission to harness artificial intelligence's power to protect and optimize all of the world's biggest websites.CONTACTStephen A. CrystalSCCG Management+1 702-427-9354stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.comSource: Plato Data Intelligence (bit.ly/3cy85aB)Source: SCCG ManagementCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.