Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Wie prophezeit: Neue Rallye losgetreten? Erneut große Kurschance...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNKA ISIN: SE0006504593 Ticker-Symbol: COJ 
Frankfurt
16.03.21
08:03 Uhr
0,035 Euro
-0,002
-5,35 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMBIGENE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMBIGENE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2021 | 11:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of CombiGene AB (33/21)

With effect from March 17, 2021, the subscription rights in CombiGene AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 26, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      COMBI TR                                
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015661178                            
Order book ID:   219705                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                



With effect from March 17, 2021, the paid subscription shares in CombiGene AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      COMBI BTA                               
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015661186                            
Order book ID:   219709                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
COMBIGENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.