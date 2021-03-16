Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of CombiGene AB (33/21)

With effect from March 17, 2021, the subscription rights in CombiGene AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 26, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: COMBI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015661178 Order book ID: 219705 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 17, 2021, the paid subscription shares in CombiGene AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: COMBI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015661186 Order book ID: 219709 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB