Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic's KB Industries Meets the Demand of Architects who think Outside the Box

KBI's Perma-Drive provides the "eco-friendly" solution

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, KB Industries has completed the installation of its Perma-Drive at The Emery/Weiner School a co-educational, independent Jewish day school in Houston Texas. Thus, delivering on its mandate of environmentally friendly paving with architectural flare whilst remaining economically feasible.

In 2017 The Emery/Weiner School in Houston, Texas engaged the services of Dillon Kyle Architects to design additional parking spaces to deal with the growing population for its robust after school programs and growing athletic needs. Their challenge was to either utilize a structure in an existing parking lot or find a beneficial and unique way to utilize the remaining green space in front of the campus retention pond. With these challenges in mind, their goal was to provide aesthetically appealing architectural flare along with long lasting functionality and simulate the grass area while acknowledging the importance of integrating underground storage tanks with a porous parking surface.

In order to provide The Emery/Weiner School with a result that would go above and beyond the client's desire, Dillion Kyle Architects worked with the management at The Emery/Weiner School to think "outside the box'. Their extensive research revealed that porous paving made from a proprietary combination of crushed aggregate and colored to custom blend the parking space and surrounding area; would not only meet their high goal of providing architectural flare, it would also provide long lasting functionality economically. Dillon Kyle Architect is quoted as saying; "We are proud that we are able to bring our creative abilities and that of the management at The Emery/Weiner School along by selecting to use KBI's Perma-Drive on this and many other projects".

About KBI Perma- Drive

This product has been specially designed to meet the rigors of vehicular traffic.

It has been engineered to resist the constant torque that tires exert when turning, but still allows 3000 gallons per square foot per hour.

The product is 100% 3/8th fractured face aggregate bound together with a proprietary flexible binder.

KBI's Perma-Drive is totally benign and can be used in "Urbanized Storm Water Management" by engineers giving the least path of resistance for water, especially in aquifer replenishment. It can be installed onto compacted crushed stone giving the capability of withstanding heavy axle weighted vehicles.

About Dillion Kyle Architects

Headquartered in Houston TX, Dillion Kyle Architects designs are based on a keen understanding of architectural heritage & location, combined with a forward-thinking vision for its future. Learn more at: https://www.dkarc.com

About KB Industries: K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. Flexi®-Pave made from used tires has been installed to improve the drainage, the walking comfort of foot paths, the drainage of parking lots, the health of trees internationally. With installations at Arlington Cemetery, Yellowstone National Park, Kew Botanical Gardens in London and many cities and towns throughout the USA and the United Kingdom, where they continue to include Flexi®-Pave in their annual construction, storm drainage and environmental budgets.

Additional Flexi®-Pave Applications: K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created a massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Wind and Solar

Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC PINK:AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other saleable, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/635666/Atlantics-KB-Industries-Meets-the-Demand-of-Architects-who-think-Outside-the-Box