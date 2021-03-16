Wall Street Horizon Wins Dual 2021 Industry Financial Awards

Coincides with recent expanded event data for hedge funds and asset managers to mitigate risk and find additional alpha

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / Wall Street Horizon, the leading provider of market-moving corporate event data, today announced recognition for two recent industry awards; Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Award and Hedge Fund Management US Technology Award. The accolades are a testament to the long-standing quality and accuracy of the firm's event data which help provide institutional traders and investors with better insight into company financial health.

In addition to winning the "Best Data Provider - Equities" award from Fund Intelligence Operations & Services, Wall Street Horizon was a finalist in the "Best Data Provider - Alternative Data Sources" category. The awards recognize vendors who are truly delivering for their asset management clients in terms of service, technology and innovation across the fund complex.

Wall Street Horizon was the top finisher in the "Best Alternative Data Provider" category at HFM US Technology Awards 2021. The awards are paramount in recognizing those who have innovated and supported their clients through these demanding times. The win is largely due to the recent launch of DateBreaks 3.0, the Company's earnings date revision product, which provides changes to earnings release dates to help investors generate additional alpha or minimize risk.

"As a boutique player in the financial space, we greatly appreciate the recognition in the industry," said Barry L. Star, CEO, Wall Street Horizon, "Congratulations to the Wall Street Horizon team for maintaining the highest caliber data deriving from the winning combination of hand curation by analysts and proprietary technology for close to 20 years."

In conjunction with increasing its offerings to more than 40 event types and its coverage to include 8,500 companies worldwide, Wall Street Horizon is expanding its management team. Recently the firm has added: Christine Short, VP Research (NY based), Geoff Rogers, Vice President Strategic Accounts (Boston based) and Jack McGonagle, Senior Director, Head of Account Management (NY based).

About Wall Street Horizon

Wall Street Horizon provides traders, portfolio managers, IROs, academics and others an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, options expiration dates, splits, spinoffs and a wide variety of investor-related conferences. With access available via machine-readable feeds, the Enchilada API and a growing network of channel partners, the company's data is widely recognized for its unmatched accuracy and timeliness. For more information, please visit www.wallstreethorizon.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Ryan

Wall Street Horizon

kryan@wallstreethorizon.com

+1 781.994.3500 x228

SOURCE: Wall Street Horizon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633770/Wall-Street-Horizon-Wins-Dual-2021-Industry-Financial-Awards