Following Winter Storm Crisis, American Kidney Fund Reports $325,000 in Disaster Relief to Texas Patients

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 / When the severe winter storm struck Texas in February, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) mobilized its longstanding Disaster Relief Program to help patients in crisis, providing $325,000 to more than 1,600 dialysis and post-transplant patients who were facing critical needs. This support was made possible by generous donations from the public and from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Vifor Pharma.

Water service disruptions, power outages and temporary dialysis clinic closures put patients in dangerous and challenging positions. Donations made it possible for AKF to support patients with emergency grants of $200 each that helped them find alternative shelter and pay for renal-friendly foods, as well as transportation and medical essentials.

"We thank our corporate partners for their generosity that has made emergency relief possible to so many low-income Texans facing challenging circumstances as a result of the storm," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "A disaster like the one that struck Texas is particularly difficult for people with kidney failure who are already struggling to make ends meet, and we are grateful to our supporters who enabled us to provide much-needed assistance."

AKF covered the cost of grant processing and check distribution to ensure that the maximum number of patients received desperately needed support.

AKF is one of only three nonprofits in the nation to have received the top 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 19 consecutive years-every year the organization has been rating nonprofits-giving donors the confidence that their contributions will be used to maximum efficiency. Contributions can be made to help AKF be there for patients during disasters, and year-round, through programs of prevention, early detection, financial support, disease management and advocacy.

