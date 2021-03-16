EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Key Figures 15.03.2021



16-March-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST

in CHF Performance in % 15.03.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 308.24 0.4% 51.7% 5.1% Share Price CHF 325.00 0.0% 75.1% 6.6% Total Net Assets (in million) 2'144 MTD Month to Date

FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)

CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)

