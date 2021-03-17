ERS electronic, the innovation leader in thermal management solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, is appointing Joshua Zhou as Vice President. Zhou joined the company as Sales and Marketing Director in 2018 when ERS opened its China sales office in Shanghai. Joshua has more than twenty years of experience in the semiconductor industry, with global players like Texas Instruments, but also local Chinese actors like Hangzhou Nanosic technology.

Over the past three years, the corporate body, first consisting of Zhou only, has increased to a small team with people in different functions, including technical support and product design.

"We are thrilled to see how ERS China has developed under Joshua's leadership. Our business has grown significantly since he joined us in 2018, and having a local team in Shanghai has been instrumental to achieve this growth," says Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic. "The semiconductor equipment market in China is growing at a rapid pace, so it is crucial to have someone as experienced as Joshua at the helm."

"I am very grateful for the trust given to me by the ERS management team to continue to build our business in China," says Joshua Zhou. "We are seeing a lot of demand for both our Thermal Chucks Systems and Advanced Packaging tools, so we are constantly working to make our company and products more accessible to the Chinese market. We recently added a service engineer to our team, which enables us to provide local support, and we continue to develop ERS business with local distributors and value added resellers like Spirox, Chain Logic International Corporation (CLIC) and Shanghai Jinni."

Zhou and his team will be representing ERS in Booth N3711 at Semicon China, which takes place from March 17th to 19th at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre.

About ERS:

ERS electronic GmbH, based around Munich, has been providing innovative thermal solutions for the industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation, notably with its fast and accurate air cooling-based thermal chuck systems for test temperatures ranging from -65°C to +550°C for analytical, parameter-related and manufacturing probing. Today, thermal chuck systems developed by ERS such as AC3 and AirCool PRIME are integral components in all larger-sized wafer probers across the semiconductor industry. On a broader scale, ERS supports eWLB and other Fan-Out Wafer-Level-Packaging (FOWLP) and Panel-Level-Packaging (FOPLP) technologies with its fully automatic and manual debonding machines and warpage adjustment tools used in the production of both 200mm and 300mm eWLB device packages.

