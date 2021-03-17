DJ Polymetal: Notice of 2021 AGM

Polymetal announces its Annual General Meeting (AGM, "Meeting"), which will be held on Monday 26 April 2021 at 11am (BST) at Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BD, UK. Due to the current restrictions, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the physical location for the AGM in person but can attend by electronic means via a live web-cast.

Whilst we would have preferred to welcome shareholders in person to the AGM, due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic and associated rules prohibiting indoor public meetings, we are proposing to hold the AGM as a combined physical and electronic meeting.

Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the physical location for the AGM in person but can attend by electronic means via a live web-cast (details below). Shareholders will be able to ask questions at the web-cast, however they will not be regarded as present at the Meeting and will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Accordingly, we encourage Shareholders to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure their vote is counted.

Given the constantly evolving nature of the situation, if it subsequently becomes possible to welcome a number of shareholders to the venue, attendance in this way is likely to be restricted in terms of numbers and we would therefore still encourage shareholders not to attend the venue in person and instead to participate in the meeting electronically and appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. Any updates to the position will be included on our website www.polymetalinternational.com.

A recording will be available on the Company's web-site shortly after the Meeting for those who were unable to attend.

The following documents have been made available to shareholders on 17 March 2021: - Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice"); - Proxy Form; and - Notice of Availability.

Copies of the Notice and the Proxy Form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Copies of all the above documents are also available on the Company's website at https:// www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/.

To participate in the electronic meeting, please dial:

From the UK:

+44 330 336 9434 (local access)

0800 279 7209 (toll free)

From the US:

+1 929 477 0324 (local access)

800 458 4121 (toll free)

From Russia:

+7 495 646 9190 (local access)

8 10 8002 8675011 (toll free)

To participate from other countries, please dial any of the local access numbers listed above.

Conference code: 7838373

To participate in the webcast follow the link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/polymetal20210426. Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

For further information, please refer to the Notice of AGM.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com FTI Consulting Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink +44 20 3727 1000 Timofey Kulakov Viktor Pomichal Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 Andrew Foster RBC Europe Limited Richard Brown Marcus Jackson +44 20 7653 4000 Panmure Gordon Jamil Miah Daniel Norman +44 20 7886 2500 John Prior

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

