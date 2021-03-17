

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo Plc. (FXPO.L), a FTSE 250 iron ore pellet producer, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax climbed to $747.86 million from last year's $459.58 million.



Earnings per share grew 58 percent to 107.9 US cents from 68.4 US cents a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA went up 46 percent to $859 million from last year's $586 million.



Revenue increased 13 percent to $1.70 billion from $1.51 billion last year, reflecting rising production volumes and destocking process.



Iron ore pellet production increased 7 percent to 11.2 million tonnes and Iron ore sales volume increased 17 percent to 12.1 million tonnes.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects to deliver a further increase in production from the level seen in 2020. Pellet production is likely to be higher in the second half of 2021.



Further, the company said its Board intends to make an additional appointment of an Independent Non-executive Director in due course.



