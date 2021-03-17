BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Medlock to its Board of Directors as Chairman, effective April 1, 2021. Medlock is a highly experienced executive, who has worked in both an executive and non-executive capacity across a broad range of technology companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Rick to the Board of BluJay Solutions as Non-Executive Chairman. He brings a wealth of valuable experience from executive leadership roles at a number of global organisations with a strong understanding of technology businesses, which will make him a valuable asset to our team," said Deep Shah, Co-President, Francisco Partners. "I also want to thank Paul Ilse for his leadership as Chairman for the past two years."

Medlock has more than 30 years' experience in financial management, working for international businesses and holding executive leadership roles at a number of companies including WorldPay, Misys, Inmarsat and NDS Group. His broad non-executive experience covers a wide range of directorships including Deliveroo, Smith Nephew, Datatec, Sophos Group and Momondo.

"I look forward to partnering with Rick to support our customers, partners, and employees as we execute on our vision and strategy," said Andrew Kirkwood, BluJay Solutions CEO. "Rick's strong history of leadership, coupled with his experience makes him an ideal person for this role."

"I am excited to join the BluJay team and be a part of their journey," added Medlock. "The global logistics market has undergone dramatic changes and represents an enormous opportunity for future market leaders. I look forward to helping BluJay through the next phase of their evolution."

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance it's in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world's leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005244/en/

Contacts:

Martha de Labbey, +1 781-418-2400

blujayus@teamlewis.com