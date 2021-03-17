Connells Group, the UK's largest estate agency and property services provider, has adopted eSignatures from Yoti for its sales and lettings business across a number of its brands. This follows a successful move to Yoti for sales contracts in April 2020. Since integrating with Yoti, the Group has seen an improvement in the document completion rate, with 67% of agreements signed in less than 2 hours. Yoti has been implemented across 600 Connells Group branches.

Headquartered in Leighton Buzzard, Connells Group manages a high volume of contracts that are both time and data sensitive, with eSignatures from Yoti providing the perfect solution to keep deals moving with happy agents, landlords and tenants. eSignatures has been rolled out across the Group's Connells, Sequence, Sharman Quinney, Peter Alan, Rook Matthews Sayers and Gascoigne Halman estate agency and lettings branches.

Yoti offers a secure web-based eSigning platform that enables estate agents to send documents electronically and manage their signing processes quickly and simply. It brings an intuitive modern design to speed up document completion with a seamless customer journey on both desktop and mobile.

By combining a seamless eSignature experience with robust digital identity verification, AML and KYC checks, Yoti eSignatures provide a unique offering for estate agents to combine processes that are traditionally expensive, cumbersome and time consuming. People can anchor their verified identity to their eSignature, using an embedded ID document check or the free reusable ID app. This adds an extra layer of protection that safeguards both agents and tenants.

Yoti eSignatures are underpinned by its award-winning secure data management platform, which is used by Post Office, the NHS, The Scottish Improvement Service, Jersey Government, Virgin Atlantic and many more. It is also trusted by 10 million individuals that have downloaded the Yoti digital identity app. Yoti is a leader in privacy preserving AI and a champion of the tech for good movement that puts the benefit of society at the heart of its innovation.

Connells Group IT Solutions Development Director, Nigel Trevor, says "We are delighted to be able to successfully launch Yoti eSignatures into our business. The feature set Yoti has developed as part of their engagement with us will enhance significant aspects of our customer on-boarding processes, as well as helping to improve efficiencies.

"We have been impressed with the product development on Yoti since our initial engagement and, as the wider Yoti platform matures, we look forward to extending our relationship as part of our shared vision for improvement and digital transformation across our business areas," concludes Nigel.

Yoti CEO Robin Tombs said "I'm proud to welcome Connells Group to the Yoti network. As the UK's leading property group, Connells Group need scalability and reliability and Yoti delivers this with a modern and intuitive user experience backed by our robust identity technology. Yoti enables organisations and consumers to unite through a shared desire to streamline processes and reduce cost of sale, whilst focussing on the increasingly important pillars of secure identity, data security and privacy. I look forward to seeing this partnership grow and make life easier for agents and tenants across the UK."

===ENDS===

About Yoti and Yoti eSignatures

Yoti is a digital identity and biometric technology company that allows organisations to verify identities and trusted credentials online and in person.

About Connells Group

Founded in 1936 and comprising over 1,200 branches nationwide, industry-leading Connells Group is the largest and most successful UK estate agency network.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005369/en/

Contacts:

Mark Hindle

mark.hindle@yoti.com