WKN: A2PKSD ISIN: NO0010851603 
Frankfurt
17.03.21
09:16 Uhr
6,540 Euro
+0,200
+3,15 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.03.2021 | 10:40
Edison Investment Research Limited 
17-March-2021 / 09:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 17 March 2021 
 
 Ultimovacs (ULTI): Initiation - Cancer vaccine with virtually universal potential 
Ultimovacs is a biotechnology company focused on developing a next generation cancer vaccine with virtually universal 
potential. Lead asset, UV1, activates the immune system to recognise cancer cells that express human telomerase reverse 
transcriptase (hTERT, or telomerase), which is present in over 85% of all cancer types. For this reason, UV1 has broad 
potential in a variety of cancers and in combination with other treatments. Ultimovacs' R&D strategy is to combine UV1 
with checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs) due to an expected treatment synergy. The broad R&D programme includes four Phase II 
trials in different solid tumours, which will enrol more than 500 patients in total. Readouts are expected over 2022/ 
2023, all within cash reach. Our Ultimovacs valuation is NOK3.18bn or NOK99.4 per share. 
 
We value Ultimovacs at NOK3.18bn or NOK99.4 per share (rNPV analysis using a 12.5% discount rate, net cash of NOK441m 
at end-2020). Our model includes UV1 in all four indications being evaluated in the Phase II trials, with a probability 
of reaching the market of 20%. We use a bottom-up approach to calculate the market sizes and industry average data for 
the basis of our other assumptions (Exhibits 6 and 7). We assume a full out-licensing deal for UV1 with the partner 
taking over the Phase III development and commercialisation. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Dr Jonas Peciulis +44 (0)20 3077 5728 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1176256 17-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
