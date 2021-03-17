BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo to Present at Virtual Investor Summit on March 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET

CEO Dennis Calvert to Highlight the Company's Sustainable Technologies and Commercialization Traction

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its CEO, Dennis Calvert, will present live to an online audience at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit being held March 23-25, 2021 by the Investor Summit Group. The fully immersive conference features live presentations from CEOs of small- and mid-cap companies across multiple industries and one-on-one meetings with qualified investors.

BioLargo Presentation at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

DATE: Thursday, March 25, 2021

TIME: 1:30 PM Eastern Time

REGISTRATION: https://investorsummitgroup.com/register/

Calvert will provide an overview of the company's cutting-edge cleantech technologies and the successes the company has had in deploying them around the country to solve environmental challenges.

The Virtual Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent investor conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Virtual Investor Summit will feature approximately 100 companies and over 300 institutional, family office, high net worth investors and registered investment advisers. To register for the event, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BLGO holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BLGO has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. Several of our technologies are commercially available and are advancing as disrupters in their respective markets. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

