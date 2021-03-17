Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) Board of Directors announce today the completion of the agreements for the acquisition of SSCB Swiss Stem Cells Biotech SA.

The Company is pleased to announce the first of at least 2 acquisitions in the Biotech Industry.

SSCB is a world renowned participant in Stem Cell Technology and places Gaensel in the front of this exciting and revolutionary health technology.

The Board expressed its pleasure working with the President Claudio Massa where he and his advisors have worked tirelessly over the past ninety days to ensure the success of the negotiations and final agreements being completed. The Shareholders of Gaensel will see the long term value this new partnership brings to the Company.

ABOUT SSCB

SSCB Swiss Stem Cells Biotech SA is a Biotech Company; SSCB was born in 2005 as a spin-off of Cardiocentro Ticino of Lugano - Switzerland and is also present with other offices in Italy, Spain, Albania and Balkan countries.

SSCB was founded as a private bank for the cryopreservation of human stem cells obtained from blood and cord tissue for both autologous and allogeneic intra-family use.

SSCB also allows the preservation of stem cells from adipose tissue. These cells have great potential in regenerative medicine, thanks to their ability to differentiate into numerous cell types and thus reconstruct many compromised tissues and organs.

SSCB operates in the field of cellular therapies with specialization in the collection, purification, characterization, processing and storage of stem cells for therapeutic and aesthetic uses and for the development of new experimental protocols.

Thanks to the constant commitment in biotechnology in the cellular field, over the years a highly specialized know-how and cutting-edge methods have been developed in the processes, quality and safety of storage and release of stem cells.

The headquarters in Vacallo, Switzerland, is a complete and self-sufficient structure of 1,600 square meters. It houses the bio-bank, the Laboratories for processing and characterization of samples, Scientific Direction, Quality Control laboratory, Quality Assurance Department, Medical Direction, Administration and Customer Care. Through these functions it guarantees the direct and complete management of all the phases of the relationship with the final customer, also guaranteeing him a unique logistic reference.

THE EXCELLENCE OF SSCB

SSCB adheres to the strictest guidelines specific to the field of cellular therapies and therapeutic agents. This makes SSCB a highly specialized and cutting-edge company in the field, able to process, store and release safe and certified samples.

SSCB has been the first private bio-bank in Europe to be certified since 2012 by FACT-NetCord, the specific accreditation for cord blood banks. This accreditation places SSCB at the same quality levels as public cord blood bio-banks.

In 2014, SSCB obtained the validation of the protocols for the extraction of stem cells from adipose tissue (SVF-Stromal Vascular Fraction).

SSCB is recognized and listed in the 2019 World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA) registry (https://share.wmda.info/display/WMDAREG/Database#) as a private biobank capable of processing and releasing donation samples.

In 2020, SSCB was chosen as the only private biobank by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health in the Public-Private Hybrid Bank project.

SSCB receives regular inspections by SwissMedic, Swiss Institute for Therapeutic Products, and FACT-NetCord to process and store stem cells in their laboratories.

SwissMedic, through their inspections of our processes and laboratories, ensures the quality of the methods and protocols that SSCB performs: from logistics to sample release.

Moreover, in 2020 SSCB Laboratories have been certified GMP, (Good Manufacturing Practices) obtaining the qualification to produce pharmaceutical products based on stem cells.

To support the quality and safety applied to processing and preservation techniques, SSCB employs international personnel, highly trained and qualified in the most modern preservation techniques applied to regenerative therapies.

SWISS STEM CELL FOUNDATION AND FREE ADVICE ON INTERNATIONAL CLINICAL TRIALS

The (SSCF) Swiss Stem Cell Foundation (https://sscf.ch/), is a independent and non-profit, collaborates with SSCB and has as its goal the research and development in the field of stem cells, the development of new cell therapies in the human field based on stem cells, as well as the training, consulting and dissemination of knowledge in this field to professionals and the public.

SSCB also collaborates with prestigious international hospitals in the treatment of patients affected by diseases subject to clinical trials and supports parents who have relied on the conservation of their children's stem cells. Thanks to the collaboration with, for example, Duke University in North Carolina and the University Hospital of Monterrey in Mexico, SSCB has released stem cell samples successfully used for the treatment of two separate cases of cerebral palsy .

WHAT SSCB DOES

Our Bio-bank has a capacity to cryopreserve a wide range of biological materials:

Bio-bank of Cells, Tissues and DNA

Cord blood stem cells

Cord tissue stem cells

Adipose tissue stem cells

Peripheral Blood Conservation

Preservation of Plasma and Serum

DNA storage

The cryopreservation of cells is carried out both in liquid nitrogen and nitrogen vapors, depending on the biological material to be stored to guarantee its highest quality and safety

Research and Development

Development of stem cell extraction protocols from different sources

Development of tissue preservation protocols

Development of protocols for the preparation of PRP, PDGF and PRGF

Translation of search protocols into GMP

Research Training and Development for Regenerative Medicine

Development of clinical protocols for the use of stem cells

Preparation of IMPD and documentation for the Ethics Committee

Partners in clinical trials using stem cells

Development of anti-aging therapies

Basic and advanced training courses to support regenerative medicine and new application frontiers in this field

Consulting

Recruitment advice in international clinical trials

Advice in the field of personalized medicine

Predictive genetics

Prenatal genetic testing

Genetic tests on cord blood

Anti-aging genetic testing

Nutrigenomic genetic tests

Microbiome test

SSCB - SWISS STEM CELLS BIOTECH SA

Via Pizzamiglio, 12 - 6833 Vacallo - Switzerland

Offices in: Italy, Spain, Albania, Balkan countries

https://www.sscb-stembiotech.com/

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Apparrel - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

57 West 200 South

Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

admin@gegrgroup.com

Phone: +1 518-567-3649

https://www.gegrgroup.com

