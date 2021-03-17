Palm Coast, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2021) - Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announces the appointment of the Dr. Bruce Bond in this integral role of the company.

Dr. Bond practiced for twenty-two years and the Company will be utilizing his vast experience in clinical practice along with his experience in the nutraceutical industry, which includes eighteen years as a nutritional and marketing consultant for Standard Process, where he contributed as a national speaker for that period as well. With almost 500 national lectures, he spoke on the topics of endocrinology, cardiology, hepatic dysfunction, immune disorders and more with regards to nutraceutical, whole foods and herbal therapy. In his capacity, he introduced and trained physicians in the science of nutraceuticals and herbs as alternatives to traditional pharmacologic medicine. Dr. Bond provided developmental input on many new products that afforded Standard Process immense national and international success. His landmark book, published in 2013, "Practicing with Integrity and Excellence, How to Take Your Practice from Good to Great," sets a new standard for the incorporation of nutraceuticals into traditional medical, chiropractic, osteopathic, acupuncture, and naturopathic practices.

Dr. Bond has been working closely with Dr. Goulding in the creation of the Company's new gummy line and future products. "I've known Bruce for a number of years and feel truly blessed to have him on our team. With a truly unique background of expertise in not just nutraceuticals and herbs, but compliance of federal regulations, he brings a serious approach to moving forward. Having developed over a dozen new and exciting products for GRPS, we are anticipating robust growth." Dr. Goulding goes on to explain, "As a traditionally trained physician at Loyola Medical School in Chicago, I became aware of a vast dearth of knowledge in most physicians. Relying on traditional pharmaceuticals for treatment, we were ignoring important breakthroughs in alternative medicine, including cannabinoids and nutraceutical combinations that in many ways are superior to traditional practice. I began to realize after much encouragement from Dr. Bond, that a preventative approach to wellness and a gentler approach to therapy is not just better but preferable on many levels. Even more important, quite possibly, was the ability to possibly deal with addiction and the toxicity of the various pharmacological compounds that are currently being used."

Dr. Bond is excited about moving forward and states, "I see an opportunity with GRPS to utilize my background in ways that I never thought possible. With the growth of the company, we will showcase products and product combinations that are going to be widely enjoyed by customers…pharmaceutical companies maybe not so much."

Working on completing an important board of directors, GRPS will be announcing the production of future lines soon.

About Gold River Productions Inc. (GRPS):

Gold River Productions will focus on market-targeted products including, but not limited to rare cannabinoids and effective products where a particular need is identified. Products for pain relief, sleep, etc. that will be distributed through convenience stores, independent pharmacies and more will have mass appeal to the market.

