Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: 42West Enjoys an Incredible Night at the 63rd Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / 42West, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), enjoyed tremendous success at Sunday night's Grammy Awards. In all, 42West clients won a total of five Grammys. The awards are each client's first at the industry's most prestigious awards show.

The unforgettable night featured Megan Thee Stallion's show-stopping medley performance of her biggest hits, "Body," "Savage Remix," "Up" and "Wap". Megan Thee Stallion was one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home three of the four awards she was nominated for: Best Rap Performance ("Savage feat. Beyoncé) , Best Rap Song ("Savage feat. Beyoncé) and Best New Artist.

Andrew "Watt" Watt took home the award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for producing hit songs for such artists as Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, 5 Seconds of Summer, Post Malone and Ozzy Ozborne. Vivek J. Tiwary won Best Musical Theater Album for Jagged Little Pill, a theatrical adaptation of the iconic Alanis Morissette album which will be competing for 15 Tony Awards later this year.

In addition, 42West will be working on the theatrical release campaign for the upcoming James Bond film (which hits theaters on October 8, 2021), for which Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the award for Best Original Song Written for Visual Media for "No Time to Die," the title track of the film.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and broadcast live on CBS.

Clients and projects 42West represented during the past Grammy year won in the following categories:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST RAP SONG

"Savage"

Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Andrew Watt

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Jagged Little Pill - Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. For more information, visit dolphinentertainment.com.

About 42 West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

