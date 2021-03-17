Interfaces with Geneious Prime and SnapGene software will assist in substantially reducing research cycle times and accelerating biologics and vaccine development

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced its industry-leading documentation, workflow and decision making Signals informatics platform is being expanded to build on existing capabilities in the biologics drug discovery space. This comes through a collaboration with Insightful Science, a software company serving the global life sciences community.

With the collaboration, pharmaceutical and academic research teams can bring together the power of the PerkinElmer Signals platform with leading solutions from Insightful Science's Bioinformatics division. This includes the popular SnapGene and Geneious Prime software offerings that help molecular biologists design and execute DNA construct design, molecular cloning and other kinds of molecular biology research. The integration will give scientists the ability to access and compare data across experiments and instruments and collaborate more intuitively. They can also replicate assays and experiments instantly, leading to faster time-to-result and more informed decision making on drug and vaccine targets.

"There is a limited availability of IT tools in the biologics space," said Kevin Willoe, VP and GM of PerkinElmer, Informatics. "Through our collaboration with Insightful Science, we're able to provide enhanced informatics capabilities to scientists doing vital biologics and vaccine research. This will help significantly reduce cycle times for researchers and aid them in making data-driven decisions faster and more accurately important capabilities when fighting foes like cancer, cardio, neurological and viral diseases."

"The integration of best-in-class scientific software with cloud-based data platforms is increasingly essential for modern pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises to streamline research and ensure the integrity of valuable data," added Brett Ammundsen, CEO Bioinformatics at Insightful Science. "The combination of SnapGene and Geneious Prime software with the PerkinElmer Signals platform powerfully enhances research workflows and enriches collaboration. Ultimately this will better connect scientists to their ideas and data, so they can focus on producing life-changing outcomes."

For more information about the PerkinElmer Signals platform, click here. To learn more about Insightful Science, including the Geneious Prime and SnapGene software offerings, visit www.insightfulscience.com.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com

About Insightful Science

Insightful Science is a life sciences software company that digitally connects researchers to their ideas and data, advancing the discovery process. From developing new personalized and preventive patient treatment solutions to reversing climate change more than 2 million researchers at leading life science and biopharma enterprises trust Insightful Science products to make the world a healthier, cleaner, and better place to live. Products within the Insightful Science portfolio were built by prominent scientists, and include GraphPad Prism, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics, SnapGene, nQuery, Cytapex, and more. Visit www.insightfulscience.com for more information about the company and its products.

