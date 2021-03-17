DJ Saint Petersburg Exchange admitted PAO Severstal securities to on-exchange trading

PAO Severstal (SVST) Saint Petersburg Exchange admitted PAO Severstal securities to on-exchange trading 17-March-2021 / 19:24 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saint Petersburg Exchange admitted PAO Severstal securities to on-exchange trading Russian market operator Saint Petersburg Exchange Public Joint-Stock included PAO Severstal securities (MOEX: CHMF) to the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading at the initiative of the Exchange, without being included in the quotation list. The date when the issuer's securities were included in the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading conducted by the market operator is 17.03.2021. The Exchange decided to include the issuer's securities in the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading (without them being included in the quotation list) from 18.03.2021. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 95777 EQS News ID: 1176451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

