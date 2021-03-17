Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.03.2021

Saint Petersburg Exchange admitted PAO Severstal securities to on-exchange trading

DJ Saint Petersburg Exchange admitted PAO Severstal securities to on-exchange trading 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
Saint Petersburg Exchange admitted PAO Severstal securities to on-exchange trading 
17-March-2021 / 19:24 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Saint Petersburg Exchange admitted PAO Severstal securities to on-exchange trading 
 
Russian market operator Saint Petersburg Exchange Public Joint-Stock included PAO Severstal securities (MOEX: CHMF) to 
the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading at the initiative of the Exchange, without being included in the 
quotation list. 
The date when the issuer's securities were included in the list of securities admitted to on-exchange trading conducted 
by the market operator is 17.03.2021. The Exchange decided to include the issuer's securities in the list of securities 
admitted to on-exchange trading (without them being included in the quotation list) from 18.03.2021. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Severstal Investor Relations 
Evgeny Belov 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
evgenii.belov@severstal.com 
 
Severstal Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          SVST 
LEI Code:      213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
Sequence No.:  95777 
EQS News ID:   1176451 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
