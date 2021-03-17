Florida Bar-approved lawyer referral service, Resolvly, dives deeper into the topic of the statistical trends observed across numerous debt types during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resolvly specializes in connecting clients with consumer protection attorneys who are experts in debt resolution. The Boca Raton-based company has helped thousands of people in the United States find the proper, legal-based solution to help decrease or wipe clean any unsecured debt. Resolvly not only helps with credit card debt, but also private student loans, business debt, medical bills, and vehicle repossessions.

The company observed statistical trends across multiple debt types during the COVID-19 pandemic and goes into further detail below.

Several different trends started during the coronavirus pandemic that ignited people to acquire more debt. Such trends resulted from numerous factors, including national adaptation to remote work and learning, people's change of habitat due to social distancing, and taking on more household space. These factors are what caused a quick increase in housing-related debt.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently released data that reflected the total household debt escalating from $87 billion to $14.35 trillion in the third quarter of 2020. However, during the pandemic, credit card balances decreased by $10 billion, following a $76 billion fall in the second quarter. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has been publishing these data trends since 1999, and the pandemic held the steepest decline in card balances since data started being published, which resulted in the largest quarterly decline recorded.

Though people were paying off their credit cards, mortgage debt replaced the financial burden. New and refinanced mortgage loans were valued at the second-highest historically ever, showing in the third quarter $1.05 trillion.

A driving force behind these financial outcomes was not those who unfortunately added to the increase of unemployment, but rather the people in the United States who still had jobs and great credit scores.

Though there was a drastic decline in credit card debt during the coronavirus outbreak, there were still 51 million Americans who increased their credit card debt due to the pandemic.

Though there was a drastic decline in credit card debt during the coronavirus outbreak, there were still 51 million Americans who increased their credit card debt due to the pandemic.

