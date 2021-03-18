Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) (OTC: PKTEF) ("Parkit" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced (see press releases dated March 1, 2021) bought deal private placement (the "Bought Deal Offering") and the concurrent non-brokered private placement (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Bought Deal Offering, the "Offerings") of an aggregate of 27,507,332 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.50 per Common Share.

The Bought Deal Offering consisted of 26,841,000 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $40.3 million. The Bought Deal Offering was co-led by Stifel GMP and Scotiabank. The Non-Brokered Offering consisted of 666,332 Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.0 million issued to a president's list on the same terms as the Bought Deal Offering.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of Common Shares for future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on July 19, 2021.

Update on Ottawa Property Purchase

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced (see press release dated March 11, 2021) purchase (the "Acquisition") of a fully tenanted 180,000 square feet Class A industrial building on 7 acres of land located in Ottawa, Ontario (the "Property"). The purchase price for the Property was $28,500,000, subject to adjustments, and was satisfied through the issuance of an aggregate of 2,667,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $1.50 per share with the remainder of the purchase price being satisfied with funds on hand. The Common Shares issued in connection with the Acquisition are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on July 19, 2021.

Related Party Transaction Disclosure

Pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering, Parkit issued 56,667 Common Shares to a purchaser that is considered to be a "related party" (within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")) and TSXV Policy 5.9, making the Non-Brokered Offering a "related party transaction" (within the meaning of MI 61-101) (the "Related Party Subscription"). Parkit was exempt from obtaining a formal valuation for, and minority approval of, the Related Party Subscription pursuant to Section 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

In addition, as the vendor of the Property, Access Self Storage Inc. (the "Vendor"), is a related party to Parkit, the Acquisition is considered to be a "related party transaction" under MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9. Parkit was exempt from obtaining a formal valuation for, and minority approval of, the Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

The Non-Brokered Offering and the Acquisition were approved by the independent members of the Company's board of directors with no contrary views or abstentions by any director. The material change report to be filed in relation to the Offerings and the Acquisition will not be filed at least 21 days prior to the issuance of the Common Shares under the Related Party Subscription and the Acquisition, as contemplated by MI 61-101. Parkit believes that this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the completion of the Offerings and the Acquisition occurred shortly before the issuance of the news release and the upcoming filing of the material change report in relation to the Offerings and the Acquisition.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, optimization and asset management of income producing industrial real estate and parking facilities across Canada and the United States. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT) and on the OTC (Symbol: PKTEF).

For more information, please contact Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 604-424-8700

Email: ir@parkitenterprise.com

