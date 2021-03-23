Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries has authorized Embark Delta to supply Cannabis 2.0 branded products directly to the province's retail and wholesale markets. The provincial distributor oversees and tracks the supply and distribution of non-medical cannabis, as well as the wholesale purchase and distribution to Manitoba retailers.

Embark is thrilled to be launching its portfolio of Brands in the province including The Hank Co. ("Hank") and "Hazel" with best-in-class solventless concentrates, combined with their "Distilled + Infused" brand of nano-infused liquid and powder beverage mixes and the luxurious "Meridian" all-in-one THC and CBD wellness and beauty creams.

"We are thrilled to have engaged with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and pleased to be able to supply our advanced 2.0 products to consumers in the province of Manitoba. We are happy to share that to date, in addition to Manitoba, the Company has signed agreements or authorized with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (AGLC), the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA). We will continue to drive further expansion of our distribution network as we move into additional provinces and territories," said Dr. Luc. C. Duchesne, Embark's CEO.

The Company continues to be strategic when submitting any application requirements for the sale of their products to the remaining provinces and territories across Canada. In parallel, Embark's advanced 2.0 product portfolio will continue to expand into the adult-use market through 2021 with the inclusion of additional concentrate and Embark Nano products.

About Embark Health Inc.

Embark Health Inc. is a leader in solventless cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the B2B, medical and adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of concentrate products including bubble hash, traditional pressed hash, rosin, and dry sift. With the acquisition of Embark Nano Inc. ("Nano", formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) in Q3 of 2020, Embark is preparing to launch the next generation of Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

It is Embark's mandate to pursue best-in-class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark Health Inc. is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@embarkhealthinc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the ability to leverage its existing Cannabis 2.0 products for the Canadian market, access to future markets, Embark's ability to increase production and offer new products and services following receipt of applicable licences, the continued business-to-business activities of Embark, and the effects of the aforementioned activities on the operational and financial condition of Embark. Although Embark believes in light of the estimates by management, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Accordingly, Embark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; regulatory delays; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78286