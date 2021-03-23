mAbxience utilizing ABEC Custom Single Run (CSR) technology to increase flexibility and productivity

ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced mAbxience will equip their state-of-the-art cGMP facility in León, Spain with an ABEC 4,000L CSR Bioreactor. The system will be commissioned mid-2021 and will significantly increase biosimilar and CDMO manufacturing capacity at the León site.

mAbxience has extensive experience implementing single-use technologies to realize multi-product flexibility and cost reduction, and ABEC's CSR bioreactors lead the industry in both scale and process performance. The 4,000L volume and performance comparable to stainless steel systems will enable mAbxience to improve flexibility, productivity and efficiency. The CSR bioreactor design also allows for seamless scale-up and transfer of cell culture processes, thereby reducing time to market for mAbxience's products.

"mAbxience is dedicated to continuously expanding our global capacity and capability to guarantee the supply of our high-quality biopharmaceutical products and CDMO services," said Emmanuelle Lepine, General Manager of mAbxience. "ABEC's CSR technology provides us the benefit of multi-product flexibility without compromising economies of scale."

"We are pleased mAbxience has chosen ABEC to support their ongoing efforts to bring life-saving biopharmaceutical drugs to the global market," said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. "With dozens of installations around the world, ABEC's CSR bioreactors reflect our mission to provide the industry with the most productive and cost-effective solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturing."

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About mAbxience

mAbxience is a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development, manufacture and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, and forms part of the pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma. Founded in 2010, mAbxience operates three state of the art facilities, located in Spain and Argentina. mAbxience is working on several biopharmaceutical products spanning to different therapeutic areas. In 2014 mAbxience launched its first biosimilar, Rituximab (Product Code: RTXM83-MB01), which is now approved and marketed in a range of markets worldwide. Its second product, Bevacizumab (Product Code: BEVZ92-MB02), was first developed and launched in Latin America in 2016, and is currently being registered and launched globally.

mAbxience is committed to the quality, safety and efficacy of its medicines. The mAbxience team is passionate about patient care and expanding access to its biopharmaceutical medicines all over the world. The Company's mission is to improve patient access to quality treatments for conditions that require costly medications and positively contributing to the sustainability of healthcare systems.

The Insud Pharma Group was founded by Dr. Hugo Sigman and Dr. Silvia Gold and has over 40 years' experience in the pharmaceutical sector and employs over 6,000 professionals worldwide.

