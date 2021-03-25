Kingfisher Metals Corp. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing, Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970) ("KFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on March 25, 2021 under the symbol "970".

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

Dustin Perry, CEO of KFR said, "We are very pleased to commence trading on the FSE today as it provides direct access to the European capital markets and an opportunity for the Company to increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment by expanding our shareholder base throughout Europe."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that it acquired additional mineral tenures at the Ecstall and Goldrange projects to cover ground with favourable geological, geochemical, geophysical, or structural characteristics for hosting VMS (Cu-Au-Ag-Zn) and orogenic gold (Au) styles of mineralization. An additional 33.9 km2 was staked at the Ecstall project which now totals 284 km2 (Figure 1) and an additional 155.3 km2 was staked at the Goldrange Project which now totals 367 km2 (Figure 2).



Figure 1: Ecstall Project



Figure 2: Goldrange Project

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 68,535,801 shares outstanding.

