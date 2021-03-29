Fun-filled tournament series to guarantee massive $150,000,000 in prizes over 330+ events and run from April 4 through April 25

GGPoker today reveals that it will partner with world-famous electronic music producer deadmau5 for the poker room's upcoming GG Spring Festival tournament series.

The Canadian superstar will kick the festival off in style by hosting an opening night party on April 3, which includes an exclusive music set streamed on GGPoker.TV and a $100K Freeroll Houseparty. GGPoker players will also have the opportunity to play with and knock out the artist in his own $10K GG Legends Bounty feat. deadmau5 on April 10.

The full GG Spring Festival will guarantee at least $150 million in prizes, the highest series guarantee amount in online poker history. The tournament series runs from April 4 through April 25, and includes more than 300 individual events, with buy-ins set at 'Low', 'Medium' and 'High', designed to suit every bankroll.

GG Spring Festival headline events include:

Main Event-H No Limit Hold'em $1,500 buy-in $10M Guaranteed

Super Millions Main Event-H No Limit Hold'em $10,300 buy-in $10M Guaranteed

Headliner-M No Limit Hold'em $400 buy-in $2.5M Guaranteed

In total, 39 festival events boast a prize pool guarantee of $1M or higher. The festival will also include community-focused special events and streamed DJs/artists.

"This is going to be the biggest online poker event of all time and will blow a lot of people's minds," said Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker Ambassador. "From the deadmau5-hosted launch party and other festival elements to the massive headline event guarantees, it's a true poker party from start to finish, and I can't wait for it to get underway!"

Some of the most exciting GG Spring Festival final table action will be broadcast on GGPoker.TV, with shows scheduled on April 6, April 20 and April 27.

New GGPoker players are eligible to claim the poker room's Welcome Bonus, earn even more rewards with the Honeymoon for Newcomers promotion and automatically join GGPoker's Fish Buffet loyalty program, with regular cash prizes on offer.

For further details on the GG Spring Festival, please visit: https://www.contents.ggnetwork-contents.com/ggsf-2021

About GGPoker: GGPoker is one of the world's leading online poker rooms, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features such as the patented Rush Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip Go, Spin Gold, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, the ability to squeeze your hole cards, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever. In 2020, GGPoker hosted WSOP tournaments, including the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event and the WSOP 2020 Main Event.

Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005749/en/

Contacts:

Paul Burke at press@ggpoker.com.