Donnerstag, 01.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2021 | 13:32
iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually on March 31, 2021, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the meeting. A detailed description of all resolutions that were voted on can be reviewed in iFabric's information circular which was filed on www.sedar.com on March 2, 2021. All of the director nominees listed in the information circular were elected/re-elected as directors of iFabric. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Hylton Karon
19,562,991
99.97%
4,950
0.03%
Hilton Price
19,536,391
99.84%
31,550
0.16%
Mark Greenspan
19,540,391
99.86%
27,550
0.14%
Cameron Groome
19,544,991
99.88%
22,950
0.12%
Mark Cochran
19,544,991
99.88%
22,950
0.12%
Giancarlo Beevis
19,540,991
99.86%
26,950
0.14%

In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six, and in respect of the appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp www.ifabriccorp.com currently has 29.5 million shares issued and outstanding. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products and accessories.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO
Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Tina Byers - Investor Relations
Tel: 905.330.3275
Email: tina@adcap.ca

Gary Perkins - Investor Relations
Tel: 416.882.0020
Email: garyperkins@rogers.com

Jean-François Dubé (Québec) - Investor Relations
Tel: 514.233.9551
Email: jfdube@mac.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638511/iFabric-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-Voting-Results

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
