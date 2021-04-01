iFabric Corp: iFabric Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA) ("iFabric") is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually on March 31, 2021, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the meeting. A detailed description of all resolutions that were voted on can be reviewed in iFabric's information circular which was filed on www.sedar.com on March 2, 2021. All of the director nominees listed in the information circular were elected/re-elected as directors of iFabric. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Hylton Karon 19,562,991 99.97% 4,950 0.03% Hilton Price 19,536,391 99.84% 31,550 0.16% Mark Greenspan 19,540,391 99.86% 27,550 0.14% Cameron Groome 19,544,991 99.88% 22,950 0.12% Mark Cochran 19,544,991 99.88% 22,950 0.12% Giancarlo Beevis 19,540,991 99.86% 26,950 0.14%

In addition, at the meeting, iFabric shareholders approved resolutions to fix the number of directors at six, and in respect of the appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of iFabric for the ensuing year.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp www.ifabriccorp.com currently has 29.5 million shares issued and outstanding. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products and accessories.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Tina Byers - Investor Relations

Tel: 905.330.3275

Email: tina@adcap.ca

Gary Perkins - Investor Relations

Tel: 416.882.0020

Email: garyperkins@rogers.com

Jean-François Dubé (Québec) - Investor Relations

Tel: 514.233.9551

Email: jfdube@mac.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638511/iFabric-Announces-Annual-General-Meeting-Voting-Results