Future Market Insights: Specialty Paper Market Gains Growth Opportunities with Incorporation of Nano-Material and Composites: FMI Study

Participants in the specialty paper market are pushing for investments into product development to with inert materials and improved printability.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / The specialty paper market is projected to rise at a healthy rate of approximately 6% CAGR for the duration of the forecast period ranging from 2021 to 2031. The demand for specialty paper has been primarily driven by a large scope of applications in multiple end use sectors including construction, packaging, and pharmaceuticals. The adoption of sustainable production methods including water-based barrier coatings are key factors supporting the demand for specialty paper products globally.

"Specialty paper products are designed to provide superior pH levels, moisture retention, and hygiene standards which make it a popular choice of packaging material for personal care and food and beverage offerings. Furthermore, growing levels of disposable incomes have resulted in higher demand for high-quality packaging materials, generating key opportunities for growth," says the FMI study.

Specialty Paper Market - Leading Takeaways

Kraft paper is projected to display strong growth on the back of rising demand from the food & beverage sector.

Printing and publication applications remain the leading application of specialty papers accounting for a quarter of the overall volume.

China and India are high growth markets supported by massive populations and investments into urbanization.

U.K. and Germany are reflecting strong growth on the back of spending from a burgeoning online shopping sector.

Specialty Paper Market - Growth Factors

The growth of the ecommerce sector and associated changes to packaging formats have generated major growth opportunities.

Convenience of printability offered by new specialty paper offerings are expected to drive growth in the industry.

High levels of customization and personalized applications support the adoption of specialty paper products.

Specialty Paper Market - Constraints

Environmental concerns over deforestation and carbon emissions from specialty paper production is limiting market growth.

Increasing use of digital media over print media is hurting the scope of applications for specialty papers holding back sales.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the specialty paper market has been primarily negative. Lockdown restrictions on end use industries and issues associated with availability of manpower are key concerns for manufacturers in terms of processing applications.

Applications in the medical and food & beverage sectors will minimize losses and bolster recovery of the industry. As governments continue to take efforts to restimulate economies, and relax strict regulatory requirements, applications in non-essential end use applications will aid in creating opportunities for revenue in the near future.

Competition Landscape

Major producers taking part in the specialty paper market include but are not limited to Verso Corporation, Mondi Ltd., KAMMERER GmbH, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Asia Pulp & Paper Group, Domtar Corporation, Nordic Paper AS, Stora Enso Oyj, KJ Specialty Paper Co. Ltd., International Paper Company, Cheever Specialty Paper & Film, P.H. Glatfelter Co., Potsdam Specialty Paper Inc., UPM Kymmene Oyj, Sequana S.A, Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, ONYX Specialty Papers, Inc., Oji Holdings Corp., Voith Gmbh, and Fedrigoni S.p.A.

Major players in the specialty paper market are increasingly focused on competitive pricing and expansion strategies, in addition to the development and launch of new offerings in the sector to consolidate market position.

In October 2020, UPM Specialty Papers announced the launch of UPM SolideTM, a new range of food-safe kraft papers, which are recyclable in conventional paper recycling streams. In March 2021, Sappi announced the release of a €350-million senior notes offering which will be due in 2028. The offering is coming through its subsidiary - Sappi Papier Holding (SPH). Further, Mitsubishi HiTec Paper announced its strategy to increase pricing of coated inkjet papers to keep up with increased costs of pulp and logistics from May 2021.

More on the Report

FMI's provides in-depth insights on the specialty paper market. The market is segmented in terms of product type (décor paper, thermal paper, label paper, carbonless paper, release liners, kraft paper and others), and end use industry (building and construction, packaging & labelling, food & beverage, printing & publishing, pharmaceuticals, electricals, and others), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

