Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights 01-Apr-2021 / 14:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights 1 April 2021 In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 154,668,235 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 4,680,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There is a total of 159,348,235 Ordinary Shares in issue. The above figure of 154,668,235 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

