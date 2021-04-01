Leading Decision-Making Platform Vendor Board International today announced that Giovanni Grossi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), has stepped down from his position.

"After more than 25 years building Board International's success, it's time to have a rest. I leave a powerful, well-organized company that is achieving outstanding results. We are growing more than 70% against the same period last year, the pipeline is rich, and in April, we are releasing the best version of our platform ever. I want to thank all the people that have shared this adventure with me it's a powerful team that I'm sure will continue to drive the company's success. A special thank you to Maurizio Carli and to Nordic Capital," comments Giovanni Grossi.

Board continues to drive its international expansion and strengthen its growth trajectory. Mr. Grossi's succession was planned as part of Nordic Capital's majority share acquisition of Board International in 2019 and recent increase in share ownership at the end of 2020. Maurizio Carli, Board International's Chairman, will act as interim CEO to oversee day-to-day operations in a transition period as a successor is recruited. Maurizio will apply more than 30 years of experience in IT leadership and work alongside an Executive Committee consisting of Board's senior management team.

"I would like to thank Giovanni for having built a very successful company. When working with him over the last couple of years, I have been impressed by both his leadership and his great perspective of the market," comments Maurizio Carli.

"Nordic Capital would like to thank Giovanni for his dedication and entrepreneurship over the last 27 years as CEO and Co-Founder. Under his leadership, the company has grown to become a global leader in decision-making software, with a presence in 26 countries, an impressive blue-chip customer base, and a very bright future. We wish Giovanni all the best in his future endeavors as we embark on the next stage of Board's growth and welcome Giovanni continuing to be a partner as a shareholder of Board," comments Fredrik Näslund, Partner and Head of Technology Payments, Nordic Capital Advisors [and board member of Board International].

Board continues its successful growth globally, with annual recurring revenue growing 67% on average over the last three years. This is a testament to Board's superior technology, qualified people, and customer focus.

Fredrik Näslund adds: "Nordic Capital is looking forward to the continued journey ahead with all customers and people at Board."

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform. Founded in 1994, Board enables people to have a transformative impact on their business, helping them to intuitively explore and leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one decision-making platform. By unifying business Intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate, and complete view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Thanks to Board, more than 3,000 organizations worldwide, including Coca-Cola, Ricoh, KPMG, Puma, Siemens, and ZF Group, have deployed end-to-end decision-making applications at a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional solutions. www.board.com

