Nuinsco Resources Limited: Nuinsco Resources Announces the Passing of Rene Galipeau, Chairman, Colleague and Friend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / It is with great sorrow that the Board of Directors and management of Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI) (www.nuinsco.ca) announces that Rene Galipeau, Chairman and past CEO of the Company, has passed away.

"All of us at Nuinsco extend sympathy, condolences, and the very best of wishes to Rene's family," said Paul Jones CEO of the Company. "Rene has been associated with Nuinsco for 30 years during which time he has provided inspired leadership, innovative strategies, steady direction, and not a small degree of fun. He was intensely interested in, and a strong supporter of, the mineral exploration and development process making him an invaluable and astute contributor to the direction of the Company. His absence will be keenly felt."

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 45 years of exploration success and is a growth-oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has two properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold prospect near Atikokan and the large, multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobium, tantalum, phosphorus) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay. In addition, Nuinsco has completed an agreement to exploit the El Sid project in southeastern Egypt - this project requires little capital and can provide near-term revenue to the Company; the Company is in the process of sourcing funding to commence the process of building a plant on-site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Nuinsco believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Nuinsco based on information currently available to Nuinsco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Nuinsco to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Nuinsco. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world copper and/or gold markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Nuinsco disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Nuinsco believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To learn more, please contact:

Paul Jones, CEO

paul.jones@nuinsco.ca

Sean Stokes, Executive VP

sean.stokes@nuinsco.ca

416-712-7481

Cathy Hume, Consultant

cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.nuinsco.ca

Twitter: @NWIResources

SOURCE: Nuinsco Resources Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638651/Nuinsco-Resources-Announces-the-Passing-of-Rene-Galipeau-Chairman-Colleague-and-Friend