EDDAswap: NFT's Are Here To Stay - EDDASwap's NFT Platform Is Now Live

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2021 / EDDASwap's highly anticipated NFT platform has launched.

NFTs are one of the hottest trends in the world right now, and they have become the gateway drug to enter the cryptocurrency markets. The beauty of being built using blockchain technology means that every NFTs' authenticity can be tracked on-chain, right from the creation of the NFT, to every transaction from subsequent buyers, creating a history of verifiable origin and ownership.

EDDASwap's NFT platform combines the advantages offered by NFTs with the rapidly growing digital art and collectibles industry, creating innovative and cool possibilities such as tokenizing works of art and real-world collectibles.

Using the platform, EDDA token holders can now stake their tokens to earn exclusive, limited-edition NFTs specially created for EDDASwap by the world's leading 3D artists and motion graphic designers, including legends such as Primal Cypher and Space Yacht Labs.

Some of EDDASWap's exclusive 3D motion NFTs can be previewed here.

On NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and Rarible, top quality NFTs by such leading artists are commanding mouth-watering valuations. And the best part is, EDDA token holders that use the NFT platform are getting all of these NFTs for free!

How the NFT platform works

The NFTs are distributed through two unique staking pools, allowing users to stake both their EDDA tokens and their EDDA LP tokens, to receive different sets of NFTs. For each EDDA or EDDA LP token staked, users receive a certain number of "Samurai" points per day. These Samurai points can be redeemed by the user in exchange for the NFTs of their choice. The rarest NFTs by the top artists require the highest number of Samurai points to redeem, thereby rewarding users that stake their tokens for a longer period of time to accrue more Samurai points. Upon redemption, the NFTs are automatically transferred to the user's wallet. They can be sold on secondary NFT markets or simply be held as collectibles, being one of the first-generation collections of tokenized digital art. The NFT platform, with all the features and functionalities explained above, is live on EDDASwap's app. Head to EDDASwap and follow EDDASwap's social media accounts for further updates, including upcoming NFT collections, new features, and perhaps a few surprises along the way!

CONTACT:

hello@eddaswap.com

Website

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

SOURCE: EDDAswap

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638688/NFTs-Are-Here-To-Stay-EDDASwaps-NFT-Platform-Is-Now-Live