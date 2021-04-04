American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses A Self-Directed IRA After Retirement Age - What Investors Need to Know

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2021 / What should investors think about when they consider retirement age? After all, according to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, many people think about retirement from the perspective of someone younger investing for the long-term, but do not think about the consequences of their actions when they hit retirement age. For instance, there are developments later in life that will affect how investors should think about what retirement will look like.

There are typically two ages, which occur around 59 and 72, that investors should pay particular attention, according to the post. The age of 59 ½ signals the beginning of "retirement age" for investment purposes, because this is the age at which investors will no longer have to pay a 10% penalty for withdrawing retirement early. Many people retire much later in life than this, but it is an important milestone that notes just how far an investment may have come.

There is a second age, which is more relevant for understanding RMDs, or Required Minimum Distributions. As the post notes, Required Minimum Distributions kick in for those accounts in which an investor utilized before-tax money. In other words, for investors who made tax-deductible contributions towards an account like a 401(k), Required Minimum Distributions eventually kick in. This is not the case for Self-Directed Roth IRAs, wherein an investor has put aside money that was taxed, meaning after-tax contributions were made earlier in the life of the investment.

"This article talks about things from the retirement perspective," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "For many investors, it's all about optimizing savings now. And that is a great way to get started. But for investors who are using a Self-Directed IRA, they often work as their own retirement planner, in some respect. And articles like these are useful for thinking about things from the retirement perspective."

