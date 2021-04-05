AGC Biologics to Present Their End-to-End Cell and Gene Therapy Offering at ARM's Meeting on the Mediterranean Conference

SEATTLE, April 05, 2021at the company's Center of Excellence for Cell and Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy last month, and the successful acquisition and integrationof the Italy-based MolMed S.p.A facilities last summer.



About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.



About Meeting on the Mediterranean:

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is the leading conference bringing together the ATMP community from Europe and beyond. Covering a wide range of commercialization topics from market access and regulatory issues to manufacturing and financing the sector, this program features expert-led panels, extensive one-on-one partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, and 80+ dedicated presentations by leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the space. Join ARM for Europe's premier conference for advanced therapies. Learn more and register at www.meetingonthemed.com.