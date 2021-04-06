Atos International: Atos Positioned as a Leader in both 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe and North America reports

Atos Positioned as a Leader in both 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe and North America reports

Paris, April 6 2021 - Atos today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe1 and the Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America2, based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. This is the fifth consecutive year Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe report, and the fourth year in the North America report.

With its holistic workplace services offering, Atos focuses on employee experience, with a commitment to deliver business outcomes, technical innovation, and strong commercial terms. It helps? its clients empower people with technology, so their employees can adapt and thrive in today's unique world.

Atos has played a critical role supporting its clients over the last year by guaranteeing business continuity with safe and flexible digital environments, which have adapted to the challenges of staff working from anywhere, as home offices have become the norm for many.

"Being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a Leader in Managed Workplace Services for the 5th consecutive year in Europe, and for the fourth time in North America fills us with pride and is even more important for us in the current circumstances. We believe that this recognition by Gartner reflects our strong comprehensive offering and our reinforced commitment to continue to support our clients during this difficult period and to transition to the new normal," said Jo Debecker, Head of Global Operations at Atos."The way people work is changing faster now than at any other stage in our lifetime. Atos is focused on delivering the best possible Employee Experience and on driving the highest levels of employee wellbeing and efficiency through technology, needed in high performing organizations today. As we adjust to new hybrid work patterns, our holistic approach seeks to balance people and technology, resulting in ?a truly empowering ?new world of work."

This Magic Quadrant evaluated 19 service providers for Managed Workplace Services across Europe, and 20 service providers in the North America-focused report.

To download a copy of the report, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-2021-download .

