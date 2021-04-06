Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
Countdown zur Kommerzialisierung? Revolutionärer Forschungsdurchbruch in Reichweite?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2021 | 13:08
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tarus Therapeutics Receives Clearance From the FDA To Initiate Clinical Trial of TT-10 (A2AR Antagonist) in Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / Tarus Therapeutics Inc., an innovative biotechnology company developing adenosine receptor antagonists for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed with a clinical study of TT-10, an oral small molecule drug targeting the Adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR).

Tarus plans to initiate a Phase 1a/1b study in the third quarter of 2021 to evaluate TT-10 in patients with advanced solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer agents.

"This IND clearance is a key milestone for Tarus as we continue to advance our portfolio of adenosine receptor antagonists for cancer immunotherapy. We are pleased to be entering the clinic with our potentially best-in-class A2AR antagonist," said Sushant Kumar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Tarus Therapeutics. "This is a very exciting moment for the Tarus team, and we look forward to sharing further updates on the clinical development of TT-10."

About Tarus Therapeutics Inc.

Tarus is developing small molecule inhibitors of A2AR, A2BR, and Dual A2AR/A2BR inhibitors for cancer immunotherapy and select non-oncology indications. The Company has the most comprehensive portfolio of adenosine receptor antagonists in development, with both first-in-class and best-in-class programs. More information can be found at www.tarustx.com.

CONTACT:
Tarus Therapeutics, Inc.
Sushant Kumar, PhD
President & CEO
info@tarustx.com

SOURCE: Tarus Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639061/Tarus-Therapeutics-Receives-Clearance-From-the-FDA-To-Initiate-Clinical-Trial-of-TT-10-A2AR-Antagonist-in-Cancer-Patients

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.